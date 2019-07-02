sponsored
RefurBees · 34 mins ago
$255
free shipping
Refurbees offers the refurbished HP Elite 8300 SFF Intel Core i5 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $254.90 via code "480GB". Plus, free shipping applies. Features include:↑ less
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 480GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 3.6GHz 8-Core Desktop PC
$1,519 w/ $200 Visa gift card
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz 8-Core Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,567.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's a total savings of $232 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" now cuts it to $1,518.99. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th generation Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$499 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7130U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3477-3869BLK
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz 27" Touchscreen AIO PC
$1,372 w/ $200 Visa Gift Card $1,689
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz 27" Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,420.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's a total savings of $468 and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" now cuts it to $1,371.99. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700T Coffee Lake 2.4GHz processor
- 27" touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD,
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 4GB video card
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i3 24" 1080p Touch AIO PC w/ $150 Visa GC
$637 $789
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Series 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 23.8" 1080p Touchscreen All-In-One Desktop PC in White with a $150 Visa Gift Card for
$685.99 with free shipping. Assuming you use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $143.
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" now cuts it to $636.99. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Overpowered i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$899 $1,899
free shipping
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's $1,000 off and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DTW2
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Select refurb Dell laptops and desktops
up to $350 off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes up to $350 off select laptops and desktops via coupon code "SAVE$$NOW". Alternatively, take 30% off with no minimum spend via "SAVE30DEAL". Some exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
Tips
- $150 off any laptop or desktop priced $325 or more
- $250 off any laptop or desktop priced $500 or more
- $350 off any laptop or desktop priced $700 or more
- Note: All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
HP · 5 days ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC w/ Monitor
$370 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC with 16GB Optane bundled with the HP 24w 23.8" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $329 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, Walmart charges $481 for the desktop alone.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- DVD writer
- VGA & HDMI connections
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 10 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$419 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $679. Coupon code "SMLBIZ419" drops it to $419. With free shipping, that's $61 under our May mention, $551 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 12 hrs ago
Dell Kaby Lake i5 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$444 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Era Grey for $539. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" knocks that to $443.99. With free shipping, that's $95 under our mention from two weeks ago, $546 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$412 w/ $100 Visa Gift Card $529
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Grey for $411.59. Plus, you'll receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. Thanks to the gift card, that's $18 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$490 $619
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, bundled with a $100 Visa gift card, for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $80 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $84. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
