New
RefurBees · 34 mins ago
Dell Refurb HP Elite 5 3.2GHz Quad Desktop PC
$255
free shipping
Refurbees offers the refurbished HP Elite 8300 SFF Intel Core i5 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $254.90 via code "480GB". Plus, free shipping applies. Features include:
  • Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 480GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
↑ less
Buy from RefurBees
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "480GB"
  • Expires 7/2/2019
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops RefurBees Dell
Refurbished Core i5 Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register