Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$24 $40
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Pro Slim 15" Laptop Backpack in Black for $23.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- fits a 15" laptop
- front pocket
- main zippered compartment w/ organizer pockets
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Fresion 16" Laptop Backpack
$27 $59
free shipping
ZSY Bags via Amazon offers the Fresion 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $58.99. Coupon code "M539RQIE" cuts the price to $26.55. With free shipping, that's $32 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant fabric
- 15.6'' laptop compartment
- tablet compartment
- 3 main compartments
- USB plug and power bank pocket
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag
$17 $29
free shipping
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of waterproof canvas
- adjustable strap
- converts to handbag or crossbody
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Ecosusi PU Leather 14" Laptop Messenger Bag
$20 $40
free shipping
Ecosusi via Amazon offers its Ecosusi PU Leather 14" Laptop Messenger Bag in Coffee or Black for $39.99. Coupon code "HWBCSSAH" cuts the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- accommodates laptops up to 14"
- 2 adjustable and detachable shoulder straps
- carry as backpack, shoulder bag, or handbag
Walmart · 1 day ago
Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack
$16 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- measures 18.5" x 13.25" x 6.25"
- side hydration mesh pockets
- padded Padded tech/laptop storage
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Coffee Lake i3 Quad Micro PC
$429 $713
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.1GHz Micro Desktop PC for $429 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $10 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
$127 $200
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Home · 15 hrs ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home · 15 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron AMD Ryzen 7 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $750
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5585 AMD Ryzen 7 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it for $650 with a $195 store credit in May.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 LED LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
