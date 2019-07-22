New
Dell Precision Coffee Lake i7 6-Core PC
$1,099 $1,775
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3630 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $1,099 with free shipping. That's $250 under our April mention, $676 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Radeon Pro WX 3100 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 7/22/2019
