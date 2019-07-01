New
Dell Precision Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz SFF Desktop PC
$469 $781
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3430 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $469 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention, $312 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
