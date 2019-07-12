New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$1,109 $1,792
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Precision 3430 Intel Coffee Lake 3.2GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $1,109 with free shipping. That's $683 off and the lowest price we could find.
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Radeon Pro WX 3100 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Small Business · 7 hrs ago
Dell XPS Tower 9th-Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ Win 10 Pro, 6GB GPU
$1,030 $1,410
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Desktop PC for $1,029.99 with free shipping. That's $380 off and the lowest price we could find.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Gaming Desktop
$1,127 $1,600
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $1,175.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that price to $1,126.99. With free shipping, that's $473 off and the lowest price we could find.
- Intel 9th-gen. Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen.
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Refurbished Store · 5 hrs ago
Dell Refurbished Store coupon
40% to 45% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off desktop purchases of $229 or more, or 45% off laptop purchases of $329 or more, via coupon code "HOT2019DEAL". Plus, the same code bags free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals.
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Dell Home · 5 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron 5680 Coffee Lake 9th-Gen i5 6-Core Gaming PC
$650 $800
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake 9th-Gen Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $649.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $150 off list and the best deal we could find.
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 20 hrs ago
Dell XPS Tower 9th-Gen i7 8-Core Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,350
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $999.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $350 off, and the lowest price we could find.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro
$329 $460
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $329 with free shipping. That's $131 off and the lowest price we could find.
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $780
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen.
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply.
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
Dell Small Business · 5 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake Quad 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$559 $1,027
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $57 under our mention from two weeks ago, $468 off list, and the best price we've seen.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36.
- up to 36 ppm print speed
- 600x600 dpi
- USB 2.0
- WiFi
- 250-sheet input tray
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS Amber Lake Y i7 13" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$1,088 $1,560
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Amber Lake Y i7 1.5GHz 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,136.79. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,087.79. With free shipping, that's $230 under our April mention (which included a $195 store credit), $472 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
- Intel Core i7-8500Y 1.5GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 3000 Celeron 1.6GHz 12" Chromebook
$127 $200
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $22.)
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB eMMC storage
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Home · 22 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $670
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.3-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $170 off, and the lowest price we could find.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$569 $1,141
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.4-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $569 with free shipping. That's $572 off and the lowest price we've seen for a Dell Vostro laptop with these specs.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
