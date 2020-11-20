It's $2,185 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core Processor i7-9850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" UltraSharp FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 w/6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Expires 11/30/2020
It's $491 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" Truelife FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3593-7098BLK-PUS
It's $315 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This features a recently-released 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor
- 11th generation Intel i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $220 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $599.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Use coupon code "2020NOVDEAL1" to take $400 off. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
Dell released many of its Black Friday discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors weeks before the big day. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
It's $532 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104bf
Assuming you will use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $167 and also the best outright price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
It's $512 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $150 under list, $21 under our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $450 off list, $128 under our mention for a similar model, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB 7,200rpm HDD, and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GPU
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE40DESK" to save an extra 40% off a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex desktops priced $399 or more while also bagging free shipping. Additionally, coupon code "SAVE30DELL" nets a 30% discount off any other item. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 7050 Kaby Lake i5 MFF Desktop PC for $341 after coupon code ($228 off).
