Dell Technologies · 40 mins ago
Dell Precision 7740 i7 Coffee Lake 17.3" Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,449 $3,634
free shipping

It's $2,185 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • Intel Core Processor i7-9850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 17.3" UltraSharp FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
  • 8GB; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
  • Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 w/6GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 11/30/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
