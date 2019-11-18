Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 31 mins ago
Dell Precision 7730 Intel Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 17" Laptop w/ 32GB RAM
$2,405 $4,818
free shipping

That's a savings of $2,413 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 32GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P3200 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop7730hwus4
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/18/2019
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i7 17 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register