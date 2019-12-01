Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 23 mins ago
Dell Precision 7730 Intel Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 17" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$1,369 $3,427
free shipping

That's $336 under our mention from two weeks ago and a savings of $2,058 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1600x900 LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P3200 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop7730hwus2
