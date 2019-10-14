New
Dell Small Business
Dell Precision 7540 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$1,121 $1,816
free shipping

That's a savings of $694 off list price.

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9400H 2.5GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop754015us
