Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 7530 i7 Mobile Workstation w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$1,479 $2,966
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $840. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA Quadro P1000 4GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 11/18/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
