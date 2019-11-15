Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $1,250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a variety of E5470 laptops. Some exclusions apply (including Clearance items). Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's a savings of $340 off list price, and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
It's $60 off and the best price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $120 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $429 off and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Save on laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, and other electronics. Shop Now at Dell Small Business
That's $718 off list – a little better than half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's tied with last week's mention at $410 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the second best price we've seen and a low by at least $35 today. Buy Now at Staples
That's $208 off list and the best deal we could find. (It's also a $22 drop since April.)
Update: The price has increased to $149.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $343 below or May mention, $452 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $145 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
