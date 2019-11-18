Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 50 mins ago
Dell Precision 7530 Coffee Lake Xeon E Six-Core 15.6" Mobile Workstation w/ 32GB RAM
$2,099 $4,215
free shipping

That's $2,116 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core Xeon E-2176M 2.7GHz six-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS display
  • 32GB memory, 512GB NVMe Class 40 storage
  • Nvidia Quadro P2000 4GB graphics
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
  • 6-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/18/2019
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Xeon 15.6 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register