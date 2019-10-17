New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 7520 Intel Skylake Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$999 $1,592
free shipping

That's $593 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-6820HQ 2.7GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Radeon Pro WX 4150 w/4GB graphics
  • USB, HDMI
  • 6-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
