Dell Small Business · 54 mins ago
Dell Precision 7520 Intel Skylake Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$669 $1,694
free shipping

That's $170 under last week's mention and a savings of $1,025 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-6820HQ 2.7GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS display
  • Nvidia Quadro M1200 4GB graphics
  • 8GB memory, 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
1 comment
ozzy14
never was $1.5k... fake news. the hard drive isn't even ssd
42 min ago