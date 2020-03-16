Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 47 mins ago
Dell Precision 7000 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
$1,699 $3,788
free shipping

That's $2,089 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHZ Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA Quadro P2000 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
