Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 7000 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
$1,699 $3,788
free shipping

That's a savings of $2,089 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P2000 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 3/9/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
