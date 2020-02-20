Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 7000 Coffee Lake i5 17.3" Laptop
$1,549 $3,111
free shipping

That's $1,562 off list.

Features
  • Intel Core Coffee Lake i5-8400H 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1600x900 LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P3200 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
