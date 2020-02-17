Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Precision 5820 Tower Workstation Desktop
$1,329 $2,158
That's $829 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Intel Xeon W-2123 3.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • Radeon Pro WX 4100 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro
