Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 5540 Whiskey Lake Core i9 8-Core 15.6" Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
$2,842 $4,373
free shipping

It's $1,531 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Coupon code "SAVE35" bags this price
  • Intel Core i9-9980HK 2.4GHz Whiskey Lake 8-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE35"
  • Expires 9/23/2019
