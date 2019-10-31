New
Dell Precision 5540 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$2,157 $2,319
free shipping

That's $1,162 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Use coupon code "SAVE35" to get this discount.
  • available in Titan Gray
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 32GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro T1000 4GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop554015us3
