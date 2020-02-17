Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 53 mins ago
Dell Precision 5540 Coffee Lake i7 16" Workstation Laptop
$1,569 $2,539
free shipping

That's $970 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro T1000 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i7 16 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register