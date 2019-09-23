Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $1,162 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Express
That's the best deal we could find by $140. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of up to $220 off list with prices between $229 and $239. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $13. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $450 off list and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $481 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as a savings of $554 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for the same price in our August mention which also included a $300 Dell gift card. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's a net $212 below our June mention of a new one in a sealed package and $300 under the lowest price we could find for a brand new one today. Buy Now at BuyDig
That's $79 under last month's mention, $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $9 under our July mention, $117 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF" drops it to $448.19. Buy Now at Rakuten
