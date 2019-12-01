Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 5530 i7 6-Core 16" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU, 512GB GPU
$1,189 $2,984
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P1000 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
