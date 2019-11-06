New
Dell Small Business
Dell Precision 5530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$999 $1,998
free shipping

That's $999 off list – exactly half-price for this workstation laptop, and a $310 drop since September.

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P1000 4GB video card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop5530hwus
  • Published 1 hr ago
