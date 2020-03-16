Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 53 mins ago
Dell Precision 5530 Coffee Lake 15.6" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
$1,659 $3,704
free shipping

That's a savings of $2,045 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Nvidia Quadro P1000 4GB graphics
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHZ Coffee Lake 6-core processor
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
