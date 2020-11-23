New
Dell Technologies
Dell Precision 3640 10th-Gen i5 Tower Workstation PC
$819 $1,579
That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago, $760 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 0th-gen Intel Core i5-10500 3.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
