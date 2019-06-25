New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$539 $873
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3630 Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Tower Desktop PC for $539 with free shipping. That's $334 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Dell KB216 multimedia keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
Details
Related Offers
Dell Home · 9 hrs ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Gaming Desktop
$588 $929
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5675 AMD Ryzen 5 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $587.99 with free shipping. Although it was $88 less a month ago, we've rarely seen it fall under $600. (It's a low now by $52.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU
- DVD burner
- interior LED lighting
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 3.6GHz 8-Core Desktop PC
$1,519 w/ $200 Visa gift card
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz 8-Core Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,567.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's a total savings of $232 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" now cuts it to $1,518.99. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th generation Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$499 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7130U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3477-3869BLK
Woot · 10 hrs ago
Refurbished Lenovo Laptops & Desktops at Woot
from $180
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Woot discounts a selection of refurbished Lenovo Laptops & Desktops. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. With prices starting from $179.99, save on up to four models. Shop Now
- A 90-day Shivnet Technology Solutions or 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies
Walmart · 1 day ago
Overpowered i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$899 $1,899
free shipping
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's $1,000 off and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DTW2
HP · 6 days ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 13 hrs ago
HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC w/ Monitor
$370 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC bundled with the HP 24w 23.8" 1080p LED Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $329 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- VGA & HDMI connections
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Kaby Lake i5 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$444 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Era Grey for $539. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" knocks that to $443.99. With free shipping, that's $95 under our mention from two weeks ago, $546 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 9 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake Quad 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$616 $1,027
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $719. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" cuts that to $616.28. With free shipping, that's $51 under our April mention, $411 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$412 w/ $100 Visa Gift Card $529
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Grey for $411.59. Plus, you'll receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. Thanks to the gift card, that's $18 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$490 $619
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, bundled with a $100 Visa gift card, for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $80 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $84. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Kaby Lake i7 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 $879
free shipping
Ending today, Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. With free shipping, that's $289 off list and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell 27" LED-backlit LCD Monitor
$171 w/ $50 Visa gift card
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell SE2719H 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor, bundled with a $50 Visa gift card, for $170.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although we saw it for $2 less in May. (It's also within $2 of the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- HDMI, VGA
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: SE2719H
