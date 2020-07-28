It's $718 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia Quadro P620 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel Core i5-10300H 2.50GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
That's a low by $160.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
That's $472 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c3503
That's $70 under our December mention for a similar laptop, $438 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
- 8th-Gen. Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) Anti-Glare display
- 8GB RAM; 500GB 7,200 RPM Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies.
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot!
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $270 under list price.
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find.
- Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
It's $591 under list price and the lowest price we could find.
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $59.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Window 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s013l351015us
That's $650 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $108 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- 800x600 native resolution
- 3,200 lumens brightness
- up to 6,000 hours lamp life
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: P318S
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
Apply coupon code "16083" to get this price. It's $23 under our mention from three days ago and a low by $23 now.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- VGA, HDMI
- Model: SE2419HR
