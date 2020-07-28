New
Dell Technologies
Dell Precision 3551 Comet Lake i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$1,169 $1,887
Features
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P620 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Intel Core i5-10300H 2.50GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
