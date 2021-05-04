Dell Precision 3550 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop for $1,689
Dell Technologies · 2 hrs ago
Dell Precision 3550 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$1,689 $3,073
free shipping

That's $1,384 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10610U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
  • 32GB RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Nvidia Quadro P520 w/ 2GB graphics card
