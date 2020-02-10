Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 27 mins ago
Dell Precision 3541 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Mobile Workstation Laptop
$1,039 $1,673
free shipping

That's $634 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia Quadro P620 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
