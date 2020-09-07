New
Dell Precision 3540 Whiskey Lake Core i7 16" Laptop
$909 $1,822
Features
  • 8th-Gen. Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro WX 2100 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
