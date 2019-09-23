New
Dell Precision 3540 Whiskey Lake Core i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$749 $1,219
free shipping

It's $470 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/23/2019
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
