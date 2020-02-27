Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 3540 Whiskey Lake Core i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$639 $1,035
  • Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: xctop354015us
