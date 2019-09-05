New
Dell Small Business · 32 mins ago
Dell Precision 3540 Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop
$629 $1,035
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3540 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Workstation Laptop for $629 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, $406 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Business 15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register