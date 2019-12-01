Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 3530 Coffee Lake i5 15" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$469 $1,183
free shipping

That's a savings of $714 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400H 2.5GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia Quadro P600 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop3530hwus
