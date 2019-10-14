Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a savings of $440 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's tied with our mention from last month, $285 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $128 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save on a variety of Dell Precision desktop configurations, with prices starting at $215 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of Dell Precision Workstations and configurations. Shop Now at Dell Small Business
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of $160 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $472 off list, tied with our mention from last week, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $1,162 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the best deal we could find now by $49 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Staples
That's a savings of $591 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $66 under our June mention (which included $100 gift card), and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
