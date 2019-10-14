New
Dell Small Business · 56 mins ago
Dell Precision 3431 i5 6-Core SFF PC w/ 256GB SSD
$719 $1,159
free shipping

That's a savings of $440 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9500 3GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P400 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop3431sffus2
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register