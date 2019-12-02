Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business
Dell Precision 3431 i5 6-Core Fixed SFF PC w/ 256GB SSD
$669 $1,159
free shipping

It's a $50 drop since October and the best price we've seen. (It's also nearly $500 off list price!) Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9500 3GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P400 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
