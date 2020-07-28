It's $736 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia Quadro P620 2GB 2GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
Use coupon code "4866720" for a savings of $508 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD reader
- Windows 10-Home 64-bit
- 19” widescreen monitor (brands may vary)
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" takes $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Apply coupon code "THINKJULY10" for a savings of $372 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 10SCCTO1WW
Apply coupon code "2020JULYDEAL3" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $472 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c3503
That's $70 under our December mention for a similar laptop, $438 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th-Gen. Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) Anti-Glare display
- 8GB RAM; 500GB 7,200 RPM Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $591 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Window 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s013l351015us
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
That's $108 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- 800x600 native resolution
- 3,200 lumens brightness
- up to 6,000 hours lamp life
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: P318S
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "16083" to get this price. It's $23 under our mention from three days ago and a low by $23 now. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- VGA, HDMI
- Model: SE2419HR
