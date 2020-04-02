Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 57 mins ago
Dell Precision 3431 Coffee Lake i3 SFF Quad Desktop PC
$488 $750
free shipping

That's $262 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • To get this deal, use code "SAVE35".
Features
  • 9th-Generation Intel Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  • Code "SAVE35"
  • Expires 4/2/2020
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
1 comment
cru8
Three months ago I bought a 3471 with the same processor, 256 GB SSD & 1 TB hard drives, and 8 GB of ram for $100 less. You're overpaying on this for Windows 10 Pro. If you don't need Pro, find a better deal.
47 min ago