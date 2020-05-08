Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 43 mins ago
Dell Precision 3000 Whiskey Lake i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$1,241 $1,329
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro WX 2100 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s020p354015us
  • Code "SAVE35 "
