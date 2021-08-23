Dell Precision 3000 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop for $1,197

Apply coupon code "SAVE35" for a total savings of $644 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCLe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10-Pro 64-bit
That's a great price on a brand name desktop with a quad-core CPU. Buy Now at Staples
- A 90-day Staples warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-3770 3.4GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00030579
Apply coupon code "YES2BTSDEAL" to save 35% off sitewide (45% off applies to items priced $599+) on refurbished laptops, desktops, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded from this coupon.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "STUDENT200" for a savings of $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2, and 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $648 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $13 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Save on a selection of refurbished laptops and desktops. (Coupons do not apply to clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron J4105 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- M.2 SSD slot
- 2 DDR4 RAM slots
- Model: GB-BLCE-4105
- UPC: 889523012505
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
Save at least $677 on three Vostro 5301 configurations, each featuring an 11th-Generation Intel CPU, 13.3" 1080p display, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro, and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Get two Vostro 7500 builds at half price, starting at $849 – each features a 10th-generation Intel CPU, 15.6" 1080p display, 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU, and Windows 10 Pro. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $10 under our June mention, $490 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv5890w10pcml02b5
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p1c3006
Save $197 off list price.
Update: The price dropped to $342.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (S mode)
Save $280 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $277 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $1,259.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "STUDENT100" to save. That's $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake
- 8-core CPU 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
