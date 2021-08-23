Dell Precision 3000 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop for $1,197
New
Dell Technologies · 12 mins ago
Dell Precision 3000 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop
$1,197 $1,289
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE35" for a total savings of $644 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB PCLe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10-Pro 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE35"
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register