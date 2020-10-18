Apply coupon code "T40SERVER399" for a savings of $455 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Xeon E-2224G 3.5GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 8x optical disk drive
- 3.5" chassis
It's $20 under our mention from last week, $564 under list, and the best price we could find.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
It's a savings of $680 off the list price.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GDDR5 graphics
- Model: cav145w10p2c4109
It's $438 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $459.
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph113r5
It's $20 under our mention from three days ago and $468 under list price.
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply code "DTG5AFF13" (it may apply automatically) to save $280 off the list price.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $184 off list and the best price we could find.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find.
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
That's a savings of $82 off list, the first discount we've seen on this newly-released model, and one of the few discounts we've seen on Intel's latest generation of CPUs.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40 GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
