New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell PowerEdge T340 Celeron G4900 Dual Server
$706 $1,217
free shipping

Apply code "SERVER42" to save $511 off list. It's only $3 more than the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 3.2GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SERVER42"
  • Expires 8/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Servers Dell Technologies Dell
Celeron Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register