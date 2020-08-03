Apply code "SERVER42" to save $511 off list. It's only $3 more than the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.2GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
Apply code "SERVER42" to save $337 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- no OS included
That's $472 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
That's $70 under our December mention for a similar laptop, $438 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th-Gen. Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) Anti-Glare display
- 8GB RAM; 500GB 7,200 RPM Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $591 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: I3493-3464BLK
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $20 under our mention from a few days ago, the lowest price we could find by $128, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- 800x600 native resolution
- 3,200 lumens brightness
- up to 6,000 hours lamp life
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: P318S
Sign In or Register