Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$349 $797
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T30 Intel Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server for $349 via coupon code "349T30". (The coupon should apply automatically.) With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Xeon E3-1225 v5 3.3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- HDMI, DisplayPort, & 10 external USB ports (6 USB 3.0)
- (operating system not included)
Related Offers
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server
$899 $1,735
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $899 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $836 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Xeon E-2124 3.3GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7,200 RPM HD
- dual 3.5" drive bays
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Celeron Dual Tower Server
$549
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T140 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Dual Tower Server for $549 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $314 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- It comes without an OS installed
Features
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server
$729 $1,151
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R340 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server for $729 with free shipping. That's $422 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- four 3.5" drive bays
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $780
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $780
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CAV143W10PC21089BV2
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Features
- up to 36 ppm print speed
- 600x600 dpi
- USB 2.0
- WiFi
- 250-sheet input tray
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 day ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 8 hrs ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Gaming Desktop
$1,127 $1,600
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $1,175.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that price to $1,126.99. With free shipping, that's $473 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th-gen. Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 17 hrs ago
Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
