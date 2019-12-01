Open Offer in New Tab
Dell PowerEdge T30 Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server
$299 $778
free shipping

Best price we've seen and a low by $86. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Use code "BF299SERVER" to get this deal.
Features
  • Intel Xeon E3-1225 v5 3.3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, & 10 external USB ports (6 USB 3.0)
  • (operating system not included)
  • Code "BF299SERVER"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
