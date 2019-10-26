New
Dell PowerEdge T30 Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server
$299 $788
free shipping

That's tied with the lowest price we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $74. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Use coupon "FALLT30" to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Xeon E3-1225 v5 3.3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, & 10 external USB ports (6 USB 3.0)
  • (operating system not included)
  • Expires 10/26/2019
    Published 39 min ago
