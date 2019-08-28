Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T30 Intel Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server for $299 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $90.) Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Xerox Phaser Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $44.) Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $468 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell G3 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,126.99. Coupon code "AFF450G315" cuts it to $685.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $464 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 17" Gaming Backpack for $27.24 with free shipping. That's $13 under our May mention, $28 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.67-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1,599.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS133" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $600 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $979.99 after coupon. Buy Now
