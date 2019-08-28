New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell PowerEdge T30 Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server
$299 $788
free shipping

Today only, Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T30 Intel Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server for $299 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $90.) Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Xeon E3-1225 v5 3.3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, & 10 external USB ports (6 USB 3.0)
  • (operating system not included)
