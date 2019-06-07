New
Dell Small Business · 52 mins ago
Dell PowerEdge T30 Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server
$299 $797
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T30 Intel Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server for $299 via coupon code "SUMMERT30". (The coupon may apply automatically.) With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $65.) Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Xeon E3-1225 v5 3.3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, & 10 external USB ports (6 USB 3.0)
  • (operating system not included)
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SUMMERT30 "
  • Expires 6/7/2019
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Servers Dell Small Business Dell
Xeon Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register