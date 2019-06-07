New
Dell Small Business · 52 mins ago
$299 $797
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T30 Intel Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server for $299 via coupon code "SUMMERT30". (The coupon may apply automatically.) With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $65.) Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Xeon E3-1225 v5 3.3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- HDMI, DisplayPort, & 10 external USB ports (6 USB 3.0)
- (operating system not included)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell PowerEdge R230 Intel Celeron Rack Server
$629 $1,070
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R230 Intel Celeron 2.8GHz Rack Server for $629 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago, $441 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- No OS is included
Features
- Intel Celeron G3900 2.8GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- DVD drive
Dell Small Business · 8 hrs ago
Bose SoundTouch Series III Speakers
$279
free shipping
That's a savings of at least $70 off list price
Dell Small Business offers the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in White for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $70 off and the lowest price we could find. This 90-watt speaker features Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, six personalized presets, and an OLED display.
Note: Most retailers are matching this price, including Walmart and Amazon.
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell Small Business Clearance Sale
At least 45% off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of desktops and laptops
Dell Small Business takes at least 45% off a wide range of laptops and desktops during its clearance sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
- Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $499 ($285 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3573 Intel Kaby Lake i5 16" Laptop for $529.99 (pictured, $80 off)
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 7020 Desktops:
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops, with prices starting from $129. (All items are $219 or less.) Plus, these items bag free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Skylake i3 17" 1080p Laptop
$441 $749
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Series Intel Skylake Core i3 2GHz 17.3" 1080p Laptop for $748.99. Coupon code "DBLTLOK17AFF" cuts it to $449.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September, $299 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $440.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $440.99. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i3-6006U 2GHz dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dell Alienware Area-51 R2 Desktop
$999 $1,499
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store offers the refurbished Dell Alienware Area-51 R2 Intel X-Series Haswell E 3.5GHz 6-Core Gaming PC to $999 with free shipping. That's a savings of $490 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- No operating system
Features
- Intel Core X-Series i7-5930k 3.5GHz Haswell E 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM, 4TB HDD, & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB video card
- 4 x USB 2.0 and 6 x USB 3.0 ports
- gigabit ethernet & Bluetooth 4.0
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 3473 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" Laptop
$267 $359
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Series 3473 Intel Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" Laptop for $313.59. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $266.55. With free shipping. That's $7 under our April mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register