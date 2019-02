Intel Xeon E3-1225 v5 3.3GHz Skylake quad-core processor

8GB RAM

1TB 7200 rpm hard drive

DVD burner

HDMI, DisplayPort, & 10 external USB ports (6 USB 3.0)

As one of its doorbusters, Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T30 Intel Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server forwith. That's $10 under last month's mention and is tied with our December mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $65.) Features include:Note: It doesn't include an operating system.