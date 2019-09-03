New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell PowerEdge T140 Celeron Dual Tower Server
$489 $823
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T140 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Dual Tower Server for $489 with free shipping. That's $12 under our July mention, $334 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now

  • It comes without an OS installed
  • Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
  • Published 1 hr ago
